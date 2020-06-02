phase 2, Téléfoot, Travis Scott …

mar. June 02, 2020
Mouv’Actu is presented by Sandra, surrounded by :
The Screen of Manon :
The documentary on the case of Epstein is available on Netflix : why should–he see and why does this doc is also a problem (Donald Trump is barely mentioned, as are the other people involved...)
Check Info of Marion :
On this first day of the phase 2 of the déconfinement, can–we say that the epidemic is over ? Where is–it elsewhere in Europe ? In the world ? There’s t–there are second waves ?
TrashTalk Greg :
Mediapro created the chain of football with TF1 and calls Téléfoot
Fashion and Trend with Emilie :
How Travis Scott has risen to the rank of icon of fashion, in the same way that Kanye, Pharell and Rihanna ?
