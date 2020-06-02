phase 2, Téléfoot, Travis Scott …

Mouv’Actu is presented by Sandra, surrounded by :

The Screen of Manon :

The documentary on the case of Epstein is available on Netflix : why should – he see and why does this doc is also a problem (Donald Trump is barely mentioned, as are the other people involved . . . )

Check Info of Marion :

On this first day of the phase 2 of the déconfinement, can – we say that the epidemic is over ? Where is – it elsewhere in Europe ? In the world ? There’s t – there are second waves ?

TrashTalk Greg :

Mediapro created the chain of football with TF1 and calls Téléfoot

Fashion and Trend with Emilie :

How Travis Scott has risen to the rank of icon of fashion, in the same way that Kanye, Pharell and Rihanna ?

Monday to Friday, from 12h to 13h, Mouv’News, with each day, Sandra, Manon, Marion and Greg, who review and comment on the news of the day and the latest trends . Each week, our reporters arrive with Raphael to decrypt a piece which proved a massive hit, Emilie with the fashion trends to embrace or avoid, diving with Yasmina in the culture of hip – hop, Geoffreythe gameur of the band presents to us the latest news . The issue is to be followed in the live video on mov . en