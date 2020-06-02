phase 2, Téléfoot, Travis Scott …

By
Kim Lee
-
0
19


mar. June 02, 2020

Mouv’Actu is presented by Sandra, surrounded by :

The Screen of Manon :

The documentary on the case of Epstein is available on Netflix : why shouldhe see and why does this doc is also a problem (Donald Trump is barely mentioned, as are the other people involved...)

Check Info of Marion :

On this first day of the phase 2 of the déconfinement, canwe say that the epidemic is over ? Where isit elsewhere in Europe ? In the world ? There’s tthere are second waves ?

TrashTalk Greg :

Mediapro created the chain of football with TF1 and calls Téléfoot

Fashion and Trend with Emilie :

How Travis Scott has risen to the rank of icon of fashion, in the same way that Kanye, Pharell and Rihanna ?

Monday to Friday, from 12h to 13h, Mouv’News, with each day, Sandra, Manon, Marion and Greg, who review and comment on the news of the day and the latest trends. Each week, our reporters arrive with Raphael to decrypt a piece which proved a massive hit, Emilie with the fashion trends to embrace or avoid, diving with Yasmina in the culture of hiphop, Geoffreythe gameur of the band presents to us the latest news. The issue is to be followed in the live video on mov.en

