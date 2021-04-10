Philip will unite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with royalty

The recent departure of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth, was one of the news with which the world woke up on the morning of this Friday 09 April, and this would force Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to meet again with members of the British Family.

With the sad moment that today reigns Queen Elizabeth before the departure of what was her consort, private counselor, and life companion for 73 years, Prince Philip. In one of the most stressed moments, members of the Windsor family will meet again with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will travel to the UK.

The funerals of Princes William and Harry’s grandfather will be the reason for confronting members of the royal household face-to-face with the Dukes of Sussex in one of the most difficult moments of the broken relationship between the two families particularly, following the controversial statements of the former royal couple with Oprah Winfrey.

It should be said that in view of the permanent presence of Covid-19, it would lead to no mass funeral, amid measures to prevent increased contagion and agglomerations.

However, in the event of solemn acts to dismiss him, undoubtedly one of the couples most expected to be seen is the marriage now based in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This could be one of the key moments for the couple to join at a difficult time after the harsh words Meghan and Harry would throw at the crown members in their last encounter with the famous TV presenter.

Similarly, he would have transcended the youngest son of Prince Charles of Wales from a close relationship with the queen’s consort, his grandfather, Duke Philip of Edinburgh.

However, so far nothing specific has been mentioned on the subject, as in the midst of restrictions some issues could prevent her from traveling, in addition to the moment, Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child.

On the other hand, the former television actress would reveal a few months ago that she would have experienced a case of abortion, so taking into account what constitutes a trip could put her health at risk or that of the baby, a girl who will be born in a few months.

So far, the Californian couple has not spoken out about it in the face of the outcome of the monarch’s loyal companion who one of their past anniversary celebrations gave to Philip by dedicating beautiful words “He has been my strength and support throughout these years” he declared in the midst of one of the celebrations of both in 1997.

Philip of Edinburgh, who had just a few weeks ago left the hospital to return to his residence after being charged with a “pre-existing heart condition,” Buckingham Palace reported.

In 2011, the 99-year-old veteran who would soon turn 100 in June this year would have been surgically surgery for heart-related issues, so although on this occasion they did not explain the in-depth reasons for his surgery it is speculated that they would have been causes linked to that condition.

It was a statement from one of the official residences of the couple where they externalized the causes of their admission to the derailed hospital for any reason regarding a possible case of Covid-19 as it came to be thought of at the beginning.

It also reiterated the fact that Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philip of Edinburgh were among the first real members to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, as they were two of the most at risk.