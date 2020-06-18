Philippe Bouvard : for the first time in twenty years, it will not display in the start

For several weeks, RTL has been working on its new schedule of programs for the next school year. At the head of the Sunday program Allo BouvardPhilippe Bouvard will be renewed only as a commentator on the station, but more in the program.

The sky falls on your head ? 90 of the spring, Philippe Bouvard seen their projects fly in a. In 2014, the journalist had to accept a reverse primer : after 37 years of good and loyal services in the RTL, Philippe Bouvard had been replaced by Laurent Ruquier on the animation of the Big Heads. An output that has not yet been digested, as had been entrusted to the Midi Free, 2019 : “I must be the only one in the History of the radio that has been replaced by one that was trying to catch up in vain for years.”. In the meantime, Philippe Bouvard was when even the load of lead, the weekend, Allo Bouvard. But here, again, the facilitator will have to do without.

Both chronic and that is all

According to the information of the Pointthe program will not find its place in the grid of RTL in September, as one of Stéphane Bern. Now, Philippe Bouvard will need to be satisfied of two chronic “three minutes,” recorded in advance and which will be launched on the morning of the weekend on RTL. Apart from a brief interlude between September 2000 and February 2001, Philippe Bouvard has always hosted a show on the air since 1977…! A great change, so that, in the life of the facilitator, and not the only one. According to The Point Of, Philippe Bouvard don’t write a traditional chronicle in the Figaro Magazine. An appointment with the units that had been in force for more than forty years ! The time of retirement he sounded ? No, not at all, according to the weekly who warns that Philippe Bouvard “he has already put himself in the search of a new collaboration”. Case to follow, so.