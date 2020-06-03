Philippe Etchebest reveals her back in the kitchen, users are reminded to order

Philippe Etchebest was finally able to reopen his restaurant on The Fourth Wall in Bordeaux. Very proud and mostly relieved after two months of closure, the celebrity chef has been immortalized in a video the release of his first desserts. Only here, some people are focused on other details.

It is a relief for Philippe Etchebest. This Tuesday, 2 June, and after two and a half months of closurethe famous chef was able to reopen his restaurant The Fourth Wall in Bordeauxsince the city is located in a green area. A real breath of fresh air for the juror of Top Chef who has spent the last few weeks to push the rants on tv shows and call upon the president to denounce the crisis in the professions of the restoration. In the aftermath of the press conference of Edouard Philippe, who had announced the second phase of the déconfinement, the acolyte of Hélène Darroze on M6 did not hide his joy :” I have so waited for this reopening ! Glad to find my team and be able to receive you again at the Fourth Wall in very good conditions as of the 2nd of June ! “he said on Instagram.

Philippe Etchebest offends some people

This Wednesday, June 3, Philippe Etchebest has published on the social network a video showing it in full service :” Here’s how it goes on the recovery with my team “, he wrote in the caption. In the video, the head appears with a mask in front of its” the first desserts that come out “. ” It is hot in the kitchen always, necessarily with the masks. But we will get there ! in general, ” he said, addressing his pastry chef. Only now, many internet users have tiqué on a few details. ” Where are the gloves ? “asked a subscriber, who was quickly handed over to his place by fans, explaining to him that it was better to wash several times hands putting on gloves. But it was without counting on the small blunder of Philippe Etchebest, who has had the very bad reflex to touch his mask before taking a plate.

” The gloves are useless from the moment he is washing the hands regularly and don’t touch his mask. Good unfortunately, he touches his mask, and then the plates, so there yes, there is a risk “,” PLEASE do not touch and retouch his mask, you may contaminate your fingers like that “,” Just a note : if you touch the mask with your fingers, it is necessary to wash hands before touching the dishes. It is not easy to change our habits “or yet “ He should not touch his mask mr Etchebest “one can read in the comments. As many small notes that should not affect the good mood of Philippe Etchebest or even discourage customers who drool in front of his dishes.