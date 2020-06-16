Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she might write a spin-off of “James Bond”

The creator of Fleabag could be at the origin of a new franchise derived James Bond [Spoiler alert].

In the first place to remember that the actor, director and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has worked on the script for the last film of the franchise James Bond, There is not Time to Die, that is expected in theaters on November 20. This latest installment takes place five years after the events of the previous Spectrum (2015), and have James Bond (Daniel Craig) to retirement in Jamaica. Director Cary joji Fukunaga had he explained on this topic : “For me, as a writer and director, was essential to rediscover the Link. Where is it ? After five years of retirement, who is he now ?”

A new character ? [Spoiler alert]

According to the NME, the showrunneuse English could be involved beyond this next film. In fact, according to rumors, the agent 007 would be a girl in the next movie, called Mathilde. The Daily Mirror he asserts that producers would be willing to create a new franchise centered around the character only. Bond would seem to be in conflict with his daughter about his training as a spy. Waller-Bridge could provide ideas and co-produce this new series of films. If you are still a great amount of hypothesis to confirm, it is safe, that we imagine gladly a new Villanelle (of Kill Eve) next to the spy of the most well-known of England.

