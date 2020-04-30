PHOTO 52-year-old, Salma Hayek reveals her amazing body in a swimsuit at the neckline (very) plunging

Tuesday, 20 August, Salma Hayek has shared on Instagram photos of her in a swimsuit, revealing a strapless impressive. What delight his many subscribers.

Salma Hayek goes obviously dream vacation. If one believes the photos she has shared over the summer on his account Instagram, the actress has spent her time in a swimsuitat the beach, to the sea, to the swimming pool. Feasting and its nearly 11 million subscribers of photo in a bikini revealing her perfect body or one-piece with the plunging neckline. Tuesday 20 August, it is a selection of ten photographs of it taken at the water’s edge as the wife of François-Henri Pinault has published on the social networks. Eyes closed, she lets him wear (and sometimes take-out) by the back-and-forth of the waves. A shoot to the accents very artistic for which the wife of 52-year-old had donned a pink jersey powder, revealing her chest prominent.

To delight the users who are eager to emphasize its beauty. “You are one of the sexiest women I have ever seen “, “Beautiful “, “A perfect body “one can read in the comment. In legend, Salma Hayek has shared an enigmatic sentence (but not as much as those Jade Lagardère) : “Sometimes, we just have to let go, to leave the waters we cover and embrace us. “ What some responded with humor, saying that it was easier to let go with “floatation devices are integrated “in reference to its chest. “I love you and you and your buoys “was amused another user. Salma Hayek has definitely made a swim in the happiness !