PHOTO – Angelina Jolie moved to tears, bids farewell to her son Maddox

The hour of separation is come. After having accompanied his eldest down to the campus where you will study, Angelina Jolie, 44 years of age, resolved to cross the Pacific in the other direction to find his California. Because Maddox, who have both played a role in the union of Brad and Angelina and their separation, has chosen for his studies in the prestigious campus of Yonsei in South Korea.

After having celebrated its 18 years old the 5th of last August, and graduation of a high schooler, a teenager from Cambodia found Asia, not without having previously learned the Korean. It had to be easy, the polyglossie is a common feature among the six children of the ex-clan Pitt-Jolie : to all of them, they speak seven languages.

It is, therefore, a young man ready to face his new life that Angelina has filed in Seoul. On a video Instagramwe discovered this moment of truth, where the proud mom of her son said back in the day and entrust try not to cry. The emotion, palpable, is passed on to the audience that has formed around the star – which one sees the many tattoos decorating his bare back – and Maddox seemingly a bit embarrassed. After all, like any teenager, he, too, must know the embarrassment of a mother who expresses himself with his future comrades. This is the start of even a step back when Angelina offers to do a group photo.

Even if it is sometimes criticized for the education it gives to its children, Angelina did not hesitate to accompany them and gradually learns to let them go. The next date should be the Pax, who will soon be 16 years old, before Zahara and Shiloh, who were, respectively, 14 and 13 years old. With so few years of gaps, the mom will need to get used to starting regular.

Photo credits : Zuma Press / Bestimage