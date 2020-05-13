PHOTO Angelina Jolie turned upside down : the departure which has greatly moved

Wednesday, 21 August, Angelina Jolie was spotted at the university of Yonsei in South Korea, where she left her son Maddox who will make his comeback. What upset the actress.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is all grown up. If it seems that it was yesterday that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is taken a walk holding the hand of their child, the boy is now a student. The eldest of the siblings, which celebrated its ten-eight years, will enter the university to study biochemistry ! He chose Yonsei, in Seoul, South Koreaafter having visited with her mother in November 2018. “It has been accepted in other universities but he chose Yonsei. He studied the Korean for many years, and has been preparing all week with classes for what awaits “, said a source to People a few weeks ago. Before adding : “She goes there with him in August, she is terribly proud of him, he’s going to miss him but she knows that he has the necessary maturity to get there. And even if it is to be away from his family, he will be on the other hand close to the family property that they hold in Cambodia. “

The time of the new school year has finally arrived. Maddox has, therefore, left Los Angeles, where he lived with his family, to go and settle in Seoul. Wednesday, 21 August, he was spotted in the corridors of the university. Angelina Jolie accompanied heras shown in the videos shared on the social networks made by students of the university who discovered, like her son, their dormitories. The students who were asking him, the actress said : “I try not to cry “. But if the actress is bound to be confused by the absence of his elder brother, she knows that he has found the place that pleased him. “This has the air of being a great school. I am sure that you will all love it. “ Angelina Jolie used to it : soon it is Pax, a 15-year-old, who will leave the family nest !