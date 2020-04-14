PHOTO Aya Nakamura mum filled, it reveals a rare shot of her 4 year old daughter

When she is not about to ignite the concert hall with its securities Pookie, Djadja, or Pacifier, the singer Aya Nakamura spends time with his daughter, Aisha, aged four years. A girl whom she tries to preserve the maximum of its success, as it had entrusted the last year for Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine in C to You. “I don’t tell him anything. I’m trying to preserve it because it is a little girl like all little girls. I think it is important for her to be a little girl and not the daughter of Aya Nakamura. (…) She has to see me right now, but she wonders what I do on tv”, had imagined the ex of rapper Niska, who will soon celebrate 25 years.

Without comment

If today Aisha is well aware of the runaway success of her mother, the little girl remains, nevertheless, always away from the spotlight. And full containment, Aya Nakamura takes the opportunity to spend moments full of complicity with his only daughter, as she had done, moreover, by revealing the adorable lullaby that she sings to sleep every night. And it is still what it has done this on Sunday, 12th of April, on the occasion of the Easter celebrations. In the story of his account Instagram, the artist a native of Bamako has unveiled a tender snapshot of her little girl. She appears to be sleeping soundly. No comment has been added to the publication, simply an emoji that says it all : a crown. Not need long speeches to prove

