PHOTO Bella Hadid : lascivious and nice to chew on Instagram, internet users based

This April 14, the top american Bella Hadid, has unveiled a small video on his account Instagram, which has given to open the appetite of its customers… If the proverb says “In April you do not discover a thread” the beautiful card, and as usual… everything that pleases him !

This April 13, the planet’s people are divided into several categories, those who like Celine Dion, Katy Perry baby bump in front – or Miley Cyrus wore their costumes rabbit, those who photographiaient their little darlings in full hunting for eggs, or those who, like Bella Hadid offered to their subscribers a small snapshot vintage, vestiges of their younger years. The photograph of Baby Bella has pleased the bleeding heart of his fans and made the beautiful a bit nostalgic : “My god, I have the impression that it was yesterday” has légendé the top of the 23 years under the shadow where equipped with a basket for the egg hunt she wore pigtails, a white shirt under a dress, gingham blue and white. “So cute”, “You have always been the most beautiful of butterflies” he had declared to his fans in the comment…

Yesterday it was fine, but today it is better

But yesterday, it was another day. This is in substance what had to consider those who have looked at the video put online by the top model this 14 April. Sister of Gigi, has appeared languid on his couch, a boxer navy blue and a crop-top-tight – on which were drawn two cute cupcakes. Bella who loves to test new applications seems to be tattooed many designs Hello Kitty on the face, which does not disturb its admirers; only rely his eyes azure, and her mouth sullen and fleshy desire that seems to send kisses. “What’s new guys ? “interviewing the ex of The Weeknd. “You are a goddess“, “Sublime“, “What a beauty “responded to its subscribers who would be good guests for chiller on the couch with Bella. But this is not a novelty, it already knew…