PHOTO Cauet : in a confined but well surrounded to blow out the 48 candles

Day after day, the containment is more and more long. With the announcement of the plan of déconfinement presented this afternoon. Luckily, some personalities may rely on their loved ones. This is the case of Cauet, who was able to blow out the 48 candles surrounded by his family.

Despite the containment in place since mid-march, the Earth does not stop spinning. The many faces of the FAP, and the voice of the radio wanted to continue to offer the programs previously unpublished. Among them, Sébastien Cauet. The 48-year old man had attracted the ire of internet users in harshly criticizing the singer Angèle in mid-march. The Belgian would not have donated an object to the facilitator with a view to sale at auction, which had deeply annoyed. Neither one nor two, the case was then taken to huge proportions. Gilles Verdez, columnist TPMP, did not hesitate to take publicly the side of the Picard, while the rapper Romeo Elvis is mounted to the niche to defend his little sister with an onslaught of more virulent. After letting the water flow under the bridges, the presenter of the legendary program The method Cauet rose again on the networks for any other reason.

48 years old and all his teeth

Sébastien Cauet was in this Tuesday, April 28, posted a picture of him and his two children, Ivana and Valmont, on Instagram. And not for any reason ! The facilitator today celebrates its 48th anniversary. We discover, therefore, taking the sun in the company of his offspring, who he has a little message. ” I love you my loves “, is indeed listed in the caption of this publication flirting with 40 000 likes. With the time running, it is essential to remain attached to, and welded with his family.. And that, Picard had understood. Unfortunately, it will have to wait a bit before being able to celebrate it. Because even if the déconfinement is always scheduled on the 11th of may, he will take his evil in patience to be back in number in the public space. To wait until then, you can make a game of the 7 differences between Valmont Cauet and his father when he was 16 years old, look-alike like 2 drops of water.