PHOTO Celine Dion is very special to her deceased mother

This Sunday, may 10, Celine Dion celebrated her first mother’s day since the death of her mom Thérèse. The opportunity for the singer to make a new tribute, and a application specific full pandemic.

The year 2020 has started in the mourning for Celine Dion. On the 17th of January last, her mother Therese died of a long illness at the age of 92 years. A sad news that singer, on tour in North America, had itself announced on the social networks. ” Mom, we love you so much… We will dedicate the show tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart “, she had written with sorrow in the caption of a photo of the family Dion in full.

This Sunday, may 10, several countries among which Canada, the native country of Celine Dion, celebrated mother’s day. An event with a bitter taste for the star of the song which, for the first time, spent this special day without the woman who gave him life. Nostalgic, the interpreter of My heart will go on had taken hold of his account Instagram to post a photo showing it with his thirteen brothers and sisters and their late parents. The opportunity to make a touching tribute to his mother, who misses him so much.



While the crisis of the coronavirus continues to be raging through the world, Celine Dion has made a request very special to his mother. ” Dear mom, first of all, happy mother’s day ! We think of you everyday and we miss you of course… I would like to ask you to continue to watch over us and protect us. I thought also that maybe you could ask Mother Nature if she could not find a solution to this global crisisand especially to help the large number of people who are now in need “can it be read.

” In this special day, I offer my prayers and thoughts to all mothers of the world… that you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy during these most difficult times. We love you mom, with all our love and… Voila ! “says the mother of René-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy. A very beautiful message which has profoundly affected his millions of subscribers.

