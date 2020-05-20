PHOTO – Celine Dion, sexy and festive in front of the lens of his accomplice Pepe Munoz

The relationship between Céline Dion and her former dancer, became her best friend, sparkles. The quebec diva and Pepe Munoz are very close and the young man is not for anything in the amazing metamorphosis of the singer ! Rejuvenated, sexier than ever, obviously very fulfilled, Celine Dion is unrecognizable. The widow of René Angélil has even become a follower of social networks, and especially Instagram, where she shares regular photos of it.

On his last post, Celine Dion appears in front of a Christmas tree and asks his followers : “Is your Christmas tree is decorated ? 😉🎄- Team Céline“. A shot where the singer wears a red dress with sequins very festive that reveals her beautiful legs. Shoes side, Céline Dion opted for heels orange and red for the less adventurous ! The picture, obviously taken by Pepe Munoz, has delighted her followers who were very numerous at the compliment. However, some have criticized the singer to become superficial : “Ok but you’ll soon be singing new songs or you’re just become a model now ?“could be read as a comment.

In the past few months, some worry about the influence exerted by Pepe Munoz on the diva. Influençable, under its umbrella, it would be now incapable of making a decision without asking her opinion. Rumors refuted a few months ago by Yves Aucoin, the organizer of his last tour, which had been declared to the Journal de Montréal she had “the fire still more sacred than before. It has always been, but I worked with it a lot lately, and it’s happening. She is interested, involved, makes decisions, takes things in hand.” If Pepe is never far away, Celine is still the boss.

