PHOTO – Demi Lovato, “proud” of her cellulite, displays its forms without complex

Demi Lovato is taken as it is and no longer wants to hide. Now more confident, the singer of 27 years has shared on his account Instagram a photo of her in a swimsuit during her vacation in Bora Bora a few months ago. Except as to the reverse of the photos previously posted, Demi Lovato has decided not to make any editing. And confront his fears in revealing her cellulite.

“Here is my greatest fear. A picture of me in a bikini, not edited. And guess what, it’s cellulite!” she started in her message. In admitting that he retouched the pictures of her in a bikini because of its “shame” of his body, the singer regrets the gesture “for that other people think that I corresponds to their idea of beauty, but it is not me“.

Wishing to say, Demi Lovato does not want to “try to match the standards of all the world”. “So here I am, without shame, without fear, and proud of my body that has gone through so much hardship and who continue to amaze me, when one day, I hope, he will give life” she writes in her strong message of self-acceptance. After being beaten against the alcohol, drug abuse, bulimia and bipolar disorder for several years, the former star of Disney is getting rebuilt slowly and starts a new one “chapter” of his life more than a year after his overdose.

“It is such a powerful feeling to be back at the cinema and on television, and not stressed me with a sports program of 14 hours per dayor deprive me of a real birthday cake instead of eating the watermelon with candles because I was terrified that a real cake is not good for my diet crazy“enthuses the singer, who has returned to the studio. Encouraging news for Demi Lovato, who returned to the light.

Photo credit : Chris Delmas / Bestimage