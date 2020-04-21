PHOTO Denis Brogniart : his thoughts moved to Naomi, his “beautiful niece” nurse in Lyon

Nurse in Lyon, Noémie Brogniart fight against the coronavirus. The young woman, unknown to the general public, became famous following a successful release Instagram of his uncle, Denis Brogniart.

If hospital blow for a few days in the face of the Covid-19this is not the time to relax. As announced by Emmanuel Macron yesterday, Monday, April 13, the containment will be in place until at least may 11. For nursing staff, this translates to an influx of patients less important. This does not mean that everything is back to normal. Denis Brogniart know only too well, while one of his relatives is in the first line.

Noémie Brogniart is a nurse at Lyon. She is also the niece of the host of TF1. Monday, April 13, the young woman had the right to a beautiful tribute from his famous uncle, who posted a photo of her on his account Instagram. We see the young nurse in the foreground, accompanied by a colleague. Equipped with masks, charlottes, and a plastic visors in the case of Noémie Brogniart, they are mobilized against the coronavirus. What has not failed to notice the presenter Koh-Lanta.

Eileen’s niece, nurse Denis Brogniart is supported by the internet users

In the caption of its publication, Denis Brogniart wrote a message of support caregivers who are struggling against the respiratory virus : “Thoughts for the medical staff and especially for my lovely niece, Naomi Brogniarta young nurse in Lyon. I kiss you hard. “ With his post, the moderator has triggered a lot of reactions among her fans. They are many to applaud, thanks to smileys Noémie, who has also been complimented for its “beautiful eyes “ by some…