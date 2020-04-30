PHOTO Diam s : a rare photo of her accompanied by her husband posted on the social networks

For the past few years, Diam’s has left France to relocate to Saudi Arabia with her husband Faouzi Tarkhani. She has recently crossed the route of the singer tunisian K2rhym, who has shared a photo of her on its social networks.

The weight of his notoriety had become too much to bear. In 2012after almost ten years to ignite the crowds with Young lady, Small, suburban, The pellet and hits from his repertoire, Diam’s announced her retirement musical. Shortly after, she was briefly back on the front of the stage to speak about his recent conversion to Islam. “I was vulgar. I am no longer this woman. (…) I love to live, even more than before. Life has value, to me, today, it has a great value. I’m happy ! I am a human being, it is crazy ! I can no longer make abstraction of the environment in which I évoluais“, she said in Seven to Eight on TF1. A religion that, according to his words, has filled the void that was missing for so many years. Since this last interview, the one that now wants that it is called by his real name Mélanie Georgiadeslives in anonymity in Saudi Arabia. Mother of two children with her husband Faouzi, she leads an existence that flourished far from the show business.

Diam s poses alongside her husband and singer K2rhym

Become extremely quiet, the former rapper 39-year-old almost does no longer speak about it. The few times she speaks on the social networks, it is to highlight associations or, more recently, to promote his travel agency specializing in pilgrimages to Mecca. But in this Tuesday, April 28, is the singer tunisian K2rhym which was given its new. In his story Instagram, he has in fact published a photo of the group appears to Diam’s – his name is mentioned -, including her husband, Faouzi Tarkhani. On the other hand, no detail is given regarding the location of this beautiful world. Still, this shot will likely be the greatest good to the fans of Mélanie Georgiades, who regret not to see more on the front of the stage !