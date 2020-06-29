PHOTO Dolph Lundgren : actor: Rocky IV presented his young bride, and throws the laughing stock of the internet

Internet users are sometimes teasing. While the actor Dolph Lundgren was a joy to announce his commitment to Emma Krokdal, some have ironisé in the difference of their ages.

This is not the actor that was going to go to the lice. But hidden behind his screen, the of my instagramers have not been afraid of the reaction of Dolph Lundgren. The giant swede, known for his roles of villains in action movies, such as The Expendables, Universal Soldier but above all Rocky IVit is soon to be married. A 62-year-old, who plays the terrible Ivan Drago opposite Sylvester Stallone has let’s talk about your romantic side. On Instagram, the comedian has recently announced his commitment to Emma Krokdal, a young model of 24 years.

“Something very special has happened here, in Sweden.”. You will have understood, Dolph Lundgren are expected to return to his native country to ask for the hand of his companion. In the picture, the couple pose, glass in hand, on the terrace of an apartment. A sweet moment, held by the future wife of the actor, who has asked the “clip “ by his own account, but also by the friends of the Swedish star. One of the first to congratulate Dolph Lundgren has been Sylvester Stallone : “Congratulations my good friend. You’re the best “.

The joke of a user moves the Canvas

If Rocky is happy for his former rival in the ring, some anonymous are not private to make a joke about the age difference of the bride and groom. Dolph Lundgren is in fact the father of Ida, a young and beautiful woman who made a career in modeling. A user of the internet, as well pretended to be a confused with the daughter of an actor with his girlfriend. “Your daughter is betrothed ? “, application and this user is brave to the stunning actor. If you have not been right in his response, he has responded to the fans of Dolph Lundgren, who laughed at the joke, “the best comment of the week “ according to one of them.