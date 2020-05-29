PHOTO Eglantine Eméyé : away from her son for several months, she finally found !

Samy, the son of Eglantine Eméyé, lives in a hospital, 900 kilometres from his mom. A distance that could not be covered during the confinement. Thursday, may 28, Eglantine Eméyé was finally able to find his son.

The struggle of a mom. In 2005, Eglantine Eméyé gives birth to her second child, Samy. Shortly after his coming into the world, the baby must be resuscitated. According to the doctors, at the time, this will have no impact. Finally, at seven months, doctors diagnose autism Samy. For a long time, Eglantine Eméyé barely take care of her son, with multiple disabilities. Eventually, Sammy finds a place in a hospital in Hyères, in the Var. “It is hard because he is away. I go there a lot and it is difficult when I leave but I am today intimately convinced of having made the right choice for him“. Indeed, the hospital center is 900 miles from her home. Then, when the containment has been decreed, Eglantine Eméyé had to resolve to stay away from his son. Last April, she shared her sadness on Twitter. “I do not see them again soon my son is handicapped, confined away from me. Hard for the both of us but more for him who does not understand”“, she wrote on the social network.

Reunion

Since Thursday, may 28, this forced separation is nothing more than a bad memory. On Instagram, the mom has shared a photo of her and her son. “Hello Sammy !”, she wrote in the caption with the hashtag “homecoming”. If the déconfinement progressive is at work, the virus has not disappeared. With her illness, Samy is considered vulnerable. Then, for homecoming, Eglantine Eméyé had to equip : on the picture, she is wearing a gown or other protective clothing, gloves, a surgical mask and a visor. The mom is determined to not take any chances with his son, but to take full advantage of this time to two.