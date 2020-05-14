PHOTO Emma Watson a couple ? The actress reconnects with a former crush

This is a picture which has delighted more than one. Monday, August 19, Emma Watson has spent good time in the company of actor Tom Felton, who was no other than the interpreter of Draco Malfoy in the saga Harry Potter. Reunion surprises that will boost the rumors about a possible romance…

Since its beginnings in the saga Harry PotterEmma Watson has evolved under the eyes of the general public. In a few years, she became a woman committed and willing to fight to assert its opinions. The young actress 29-year-old is also known for his stories of the heart. It must be said that the old interpreter of Hermione Granger went on to conquests. After his tears with the billionaire business man Brandan Wallace, or the actor Chord Overstreet, she would have found the love in the arms of Cole Cook. It is the little brother of Alica Keys. Yet, on Monday, August 19, it was with another man that Emma Watson is displayed.

The pretty brunette has appeared on the page Instagram Tom Felton, which is none other than his former playing partner in Harry Potter. Remember, he played the role of then the terrible Draco Malfoy. The two friends met for a music session in South Africa. On the picture, Tom Felton teaches at Emma Watson to play the guitar. Very accomplices, they seem to just be dressed in their pajamas to play a few notes. “She learns quickly “, specifies the actor in the legend. It was not necessary any more for the viewers revved up, and imagine a romance between them. “In my mind, you’re together “, ” My favorite “, ” it’s been fifteen years that we expected it ! “, ” My heart stopped “, ” go Out together please ! “we read.

Feelings of love buried

It must be said that a romance between Emma Watson and Tom Felton would not be entirely impossible. In an interview dating back to 2012, the actress british entrusted to have long been in love of the young man. “Between 10 and 12 years old, I was terribly in love with Tom Felton. So much so that in arriving in the morning on the plateau, I watched the numbers on the service sheets to see if he would be there. We love all of a little bad boys. He was a little older and he had a skateboard, it was enough “she said. Fans of the couple can still dream !