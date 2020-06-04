PHOTO Esther Acebo : the actress of The Casa de Papel attracts internet users with a maxi strapless

The temperature rose sharply on Thursday 4 June on Instagram. Esther Acebo – known particularly for its role Mónica / Stockholm in the series, the Casa de Papel – was unveiled in swimsuit, very high-cut. A cliché sexy which has reacted to its subscribers.

Mónica Gaztambide has not put a long time before you steal the heart of Denver and fans La Casa de Papel. First hostage of the steering orchestrated by The Teacher to the Factory’s national currency, and the stamp, the pretty blonde ended up joining the ranks of his team under the name of Stockholm. His angel face and his blond curls are sometimes a little shade to the criminal the more sexy of the band : Tokyo, interpreted by Úrsula Corberó. If the two actresses playing with their charms on the social networks – for the greatest happiness of the internet, one of them just do it again out on the Canvas. A month after unveiling her body fully naked, Esther Acebo (aka Monica) has ignited Instagram with another photo sexy.

Esther Acebo dream for his admirers

The temperatures have dropped this night in some regions of France, and with the Spanish actress of the freshness has not been installed too long. This Thursday, June 4, the wife of Jaime Lorente on the screen took the pose wearing a swimsuit-black very high-cut – showcasing her pretty neckline. The face hidden by her voluminous blonde hair, Esther Acebo has all the same received many compliments from its subscribers – dreamers in the face of this view in black and white. “Beautiful “, “Sublime “, “Breathtaking “, “I would like so much to have hair like yours.”, “The most beautiful woman on the planet “, “I am French, marry me “one can read in the comments. To request more romantic (and mostly convincing), that user will have to find this “terrace “ on which it intends to install throughout the summer. Buena Suerte !