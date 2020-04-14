PHOTO Faustine Bollaert presents the original technique of his son to protect the Covid-19

This Sunday, April 12, was celebrated the feast of Easter. Despite the containment, some lucky ones have had the joy of hunting for eggs and other delights-chocolate. This is notably the case of Peter, the son of Faustine Bollaert, whose mother has published a snapshot of the most adorable.

Since 23 march, Faustine Bollaert no longer the presenter of It starts today. She gave the reason on Instagram :” The emissions had been saved before the virus, so there was obviously a lot of close, I take a lot in my arms, of course, I kiss a lot. This is not necessarily a good example to send to the French at this time. And then, the public, nearby are so many things that may have blurred the message “. Fortunately, the girlfriend of Maxime Chatham announced the good news on Instagram on Monday, 30 march :” I wanted to announce that from tomorrow, It starts today turns into It begins at home. I give you an appointment every day at 14 hours for a live account on the Instagram of It all starts today “. Confined with her family, the journalist is pursuing its work while ensuring adequate care for her two children, Abbie and Peter.

“The one who reassures and that is good “

Taking advantage of their large garden, it would seem that the mom has organized an egg hunt to celebrate the feast of Easter. On Instagram, she published a photograph of little Peter, the face is fully immersed in a large egg chocolate : “ The mask … Easter! The one who reassures and that is good. Happy holidays to all “she wrote in the caption of the publication. The image was obviously inspired by the internet :” Note that this mask is not certified to filter the droplets ! Happy Easter Faustina and all your family ! “jokes one of them,” A mask of chocolate is good for the skin ! Happy Easter to you ! “,” Ah, but it is the surprise Kind****?. Too cute. Enjoy this beautiful day to find you “, increase the other two. Attention to cavities !