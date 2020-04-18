PHOTO Faustine Bollaert : this pretty occupation with her children that will make them proud

It is necessary well to find out how to care for this containment. Faustine Bollaert found a great way to spend time with her children, while making them proud of themselves. A trick that many other parents (with a garden) can reproduce without problem.

Already a month that the France is confined. And it is far from being finished. Yet, many are already at the end. The splurges are legions. This is not for lack of trying, to deal to the maximum. Between the (many) lives, Instagram, learning, cooking, sports, home and even school at home, all means are good to pass the time. And this can even be appreciable. This is what Faustine Bollaert prefers to say. See the glass half full. Take away from this experience the positive. ” I saw moments extremely valuable, particularly with my children (…) I’ve never been so close to them “if excited recently the mother of Abbie and Peter, aged respectively six and a half years and four and a half years.

She, however, must redouble their imagination to occupy them. Especially as their school has closed its doors since the February holidays, and she insisted that they keep a pace close to normal. ” In the morning, we do activities and homework. In the afternoon, I’ve been lucky enough to have a vegetable garden and a gardenthen we plant flowers and we play outside “explains Faustine Bollaert. Gardening is a hobby that combines the pleasant with the useful. This is not Abbie and Peter who will say the opposite. The two young children seem to absolutely delighted to engage in this activity. For proof, a short video shared by the facilitator of It starts today in the story of his account Instagram on Wednesday 15 April. The users can discover the two pieces of cabbage, back, in the process of watering their plantations. And the result of this work will make them proud.

“It is their excitement “

This is not the first time they experience it. ” We had a vegetable garden at home so that I may learn to children to seek proudly the tomato they have grown “, said the girlfriend of Maxime Chatham to Gala in may 2019. ” After the meal, there is sometimes a walk in the garden. We will see the tomatoes, it is their excitement “, provided it is not without pride. And most importantly, it grow to be more curious, to taste more of the vegetables they don’t like first. ” At this moment, I discover to my daughter the herbs because she did not like it. A day where I was cooking cucumbers, I asked him to go pick me up chives “, told Faustine Bollaert, before you continue, amused :” It was a pride in their pajamas going to the bottom of the garden. Good, it brought me back to the mint, but she was so proud of her “. A pretty occupation and thus profits.

Story Instagram Faustine Bollaert

Story Instagram Faustine Bollaert