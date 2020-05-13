PHOTO – In the family Trump, Melania is not the only one to make eyes at Justin Trudeau

This is the photo that everyone has talked about on Twitter during the g-7. At the traditional family photo that brought together the various heads of State of countries participants on Sunday 25 August, a languorous look exchanged between Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau, the canadian prime minister, has a lot of fun – and inspired – users. The first american lady, who had already shared a few moments complicit with the ruler and father of the canadian family during a State visit to Toronto in 2017, is not the only member of the family Trump has in pinch for him. In the same year, it is Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the american president, who seemed totally under the spell of Justin Trudeau and he had – literally – made the soft eyes.

On February 13, 2017, on the eve of Valentine’s day, Ivanka Trump, who served as an advisor to his father since his arrival in power, had passed from the (good) time with the canadian prime minister at the White House. After an intense day of work where they had chained the meetings, a small act of gallantry on the part of Justin Trudeau had been very pleased with Ivanka Trump : then he had taken a seat next to her, he had held the chair so she could sit down. The young woman, married since 2009 to the business man Jared Kushner with whom she has three children, and had then been photographed in the process of devouring Justin Trudeau in the eye.

At the time, the cliché was much amused the observers – and inspired viewers. On Twitter, many had been the ones to mock gently Ivanka Trump, aged 35 years. “Ivanka has met with Justin Trudeau and looks very happy.”if, for example, was mocked a user. “Find someone who looks at you like Ivanka Trump’s look at Justin Trudeau”, had blagué another. Images parody had also been published, such as that of a fake ad for a famous brand of garment.

Find someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/MTqM2XNLdz — Hasley Pakistan シ 🇵🇰 (@hasley_pakistan) February 14, 2017

And as we know, Twitter never forgets anything, the pictures of Ivanka Trump devouring the dark Canadian eyes have been pulled out of the closet following the look that it has launched Melania Trump in G7 two and a half years later. Even better : some web users are even fun put them in competition Ivanka and her mother-in-law… For all practical purposes, remember that Justin Trudeau is a married man : it coos for more than 15 years with Sophie Gregorya tv presenter and canadian singer.

It’s ON! Melania vs. Ivanka in cage match. Winner takes Trudeau. Loser gets Trump. pic.twitter.com/LzPN8cWNFx — Jeff Kanew (@JeffKanew) August 26, 2019

Who wore their lust for Trudeau better?

And for the love of God, don’t Retweet this. Trump will explode. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ww6Fuv508H — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) August 25, 2019

Get yourself someone who looks at you like Ivanka and Melania look at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/1QO3xEPECQ Paul Christian (@PaulChrist1an) August 25, 2019

