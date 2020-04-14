PHOTO Iris Mittenaere confined : it sends a moving message of birthday to his mom

Iris Mittenaere has published a tender message for the anniversary of her mom on Instagram. And it is very touching !

Then that person can not move because of the virus COVID-19, Iris Mittenaere is no exception. And then his mother, Laurence Druart, celebrates its anniversary this Friday 10 April 2020, the beautiful young woman of 27 years has not been, to his great regret, to go and see it. To try to compensate for the distance, the former miss Universe 2016 has released a message full of love on Instagram :” Happy birthday Mom ! You are the most beautiful soul on this earth, and I would have loved to take you in my arms again today. But the best way to protect you and to wish you your birthday today is to be away from you physicallybut to your sides by the mind and heart. I love you. And soon we will feast together.”. How not to be moved in the face of this beautiful declaration of love ?

The bond between mother and daughter

Iris Mittaenere attached to this comment two very lovely photos taken at the wedding of his mother on Sunday, February 16, 2020. The ex – Miss France was a witness. She was accompanied by her sweetheart, Diego El Glaoui. On the photos one sees Iris, in a long blue dress night, embroidered with little flowers and white coat, hair in a ponytail every single exchange a hug with her mother all of white dressed. And this publication has given rise to very nice comments from visitors : “A very happy birthday to your mom, full of good things to the person who has made you a role model for us “, ” What magnificent photos. Happy birthday to your mom ! “. In any case it is a wonderful lesson in responsibility for everyone: to protect others, you have to stay home !