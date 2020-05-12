PHOTO Ivanka Trump compared to a dragon : this dress, which caused him a lot of attention

This is a dress that Ivanka Trump is not about to forget. Tuesday 3 September, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump, and adviser to the us president, was on a visit to Bogota, Colombia, to advocate for female entrepreneurship. There, she met Marta Lucía Ramírez, the vice-president of the Republic of Colombia. For the occasion, the young woman of 37 years was held in to do honour to the local fashion wearing a gorgeous green dress with basque of the creative colombian Johanna Ortiz a value of close to 1.700 dollarsas noted in the Daily Mail.

Yes but here it is : Ivanka Trump had probably not expected that her outfit would cause so much concern. For at the slightest gust of wind, the daughter of the u.s. president saw the sleeves of her dress flying in all directionsincluding when she was posing for a group photo. A moment that has obviously not escaped the web users, who are blithely making fun of this poor Ivanka. Many have also been the ones to capture photos for the hijack, making Ivanka and her dress an “even” in a few hours. Plant, dragon, and even the pope… The comparisons were many and varied !

Triffids couture Ivanka pic.twitter.com/K6uloRd4IB — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 4, 2019

Why are Ivanka”s arms both wearing the cone of shame?? pic.twitter.com/SZlAICOO4o — Nadine van der Velde (@nadinevdVelde) September 4, 2019

Oh damn, someone made her mad pic.twitter.com/of9iksIH0G — Steve Williams (@swilliamstexas) September 4, 2019

The Pope, imitating Ivanka’s dress…

(But he wears out it better.) pic.twitter.com/RA1cOaHe7Q — Chey Cobb, cissp, lsmft, iirtplayn (@chey_cobb) September 4, 2019

But the internet users are not the only ones to have commented on the dress of Ivanka Trump. The american media also went there in their little comment, like the very serious Washington Post. “Ivanka Trump has made this week in Bogota, Colombia, to talk about the power of women, but everything we talked about, what are its sleeves”, wrote the daily on its website. However, thea designer Johanna Ortiz is known for “her dresses that defy gravity”as the recalls the fashion magazine W. Sometimes a little too much !

Sipa

Photo credits : Sipa