PHOTO Ivanka Trump is celebrating 10 years of marriage with a sublime message of love

Usually, publications on social networks do not bear a chance. The tirades or the photos ofIvanka Trump, eldest daughter of the american president Donald Trump, are in effect regularly mocked on Twitter or Instagram. It must be said that the business woman of 37 years suffers a lot of blunders regular and extreme political stance of his father. But the recent publication of Instagram Ivanka Trump should, for once, not give rise to too many taunts. Friday 25 October, it has made a tender declaration of love to her husband, businessman Jared Kushner, on the occasion of their ten years of marriage.

“Today marks a decade of marriage with my best friend and my life partner. 3652 days, three wonderful, curious children, a countless number of adventures, ups, downs, laughter, love and pastrami together. Everything in you is good, real, humble and courageous. You made me inspired by your calm, ( … ), by your way of understanding what matters most in life“one can in particular read. And to conclude : “I love you and I dream to be with you forever.“Ivanka Trump has accompanied this beautiful statement three wedding photostaken ten years ago, on October 25, 2009.

There is no doubt that Jared Kushner has been touched by this delicate attention, which has already collected more than 311.000 “likes” on Instagram. Together, the daughter of Donald Trump and the director of the weekly New York Observer have three children. Arabella Rose, born in 2012, Joseph Frederick, born in 2014, as well as a small last, Theodore James, who has seen the light of day in 2016.

Photos credit : Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage