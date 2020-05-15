PHOTO Ivanka Trump poses at Buckingham with his younger sister, Tiffany… unrecognizable

The american media call it badly “the girl ill-fated” of Donald Trump. President’s daughter, and his second wife Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump lives far away from Washington and there appears only very rarely. Student in law in Californiathe young woman of 25 years there has been noticed that in February last, on the occasion of the speech on the state of the Union speech by his father in front of the elected officials of the Congress. A brief appearance. In the family, Ivanka, born of the first marriage of Donald Trump with the freakish Ivana, seems to have established itself as “the favorite daughter”. On several occasions, always as borderline, the us president has also confided how he found it to his liking. Promoted to counsellor of dad, Ivanka Trump accompanied him to London, since June 3.

Visibly fascinated by the royal family, the eldest of the Trumpafter having beheld the Royal Collection in the company of Donald and Melania, the queen, Charles and Camilla and prince Harry fleeing photographers, has enjoyed the banquet of State to be photographed with his junior. Appearance amazing, no less spectacular than those of Melania and Kate Middleton. The sides of the other Trump, Tiffany takes on new forms in a scarlet robe. After doing a bit of modeling and tried his luck in the song, the young woman, in a couple with a democrat much to the chagrin of dad, has obviously decided not to give in to the diktats of the beauty. Another way to resist Donald, ex-owner of the Miss Universe pageant and never short of a remark sexist? Bravo, Tiffany !

Credits photos : Bestimage