PHOTO Ivanka Trump post a snapshot with her husband Jared that scares users

“The barbie doll”it is the little nickname we gave him in Washington. Because of her looks are flawless and his impassivity in the face of journalists. Eldest daughter of Donald Trump, her favorite said, Ivanka Trump, however, is not a creature of inanimate matter. Promoted special advisor by her father, she would have his ear, more than Melania, the official First lady. It is this quality of eminence blonde she accompanies in the United Kingdom, since June 3. The photographers did not fail to the capture, with her husband, Jared Kushner, on the balcony of Buckinghamwhile his father and his mother-in-law, in a look inspired by Lady Diana, landing on the lawn of the palace to meet the queen. Funny print of a review of a dad by his daughter.

“Ivanka is like a robot and Jared looks insignificant of a weasel”

A few hours later, Ivanka Trump was escorting still couple american presidentialwhile His Majesty their unveiled his Royal Collection. Discussing withdrawal with prince Harry, deliberately very discreet, the daughter of Donald has not been able to catch up with a blunder by the president who has not recognized a gift he had made to the queen, last year. Melania was in charge, thank god. In the evening, while the world of pageantry – even Tiffany, “the girl ill-fated” of POTUS – for the banquet of State celebrating the friendship of the anglo-american. Apart a hand a little too familiar in the back of Elizabeth, no blunder on the part of Donald Trump. The appearance of Rose Hanburythe wife of the Lord-Great-Chamberlain of the queen and supposed mistress of the prince William, was more surprised, the same evening.

Suffice to say that the alarm clock Ivanka was pleasant, Tuesday 4 June. Until she post a photo of the couple on his account Instagram. Taken the day before, the photo shows the daughter of Donald Trump and her husband behind a window, the lines a little excavated by the jet-lag, still, suffused with a spectral light. The reaction of internet users was not long in coming. “This is the picture of the most creepy I’ve ever seen”, “they need to eat hamburgers”, “what is this picture?”, “Ivanka is like a robot and Jared looks insignificant of a weasel”… We, we would tend to… The Invaders !

