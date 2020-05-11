PHOTO Ivanka Trump ridiculed on Twitter by a famous actor, find out why

It’s not easy being the daughter of one of the presidents of the more controversial in the United States. Since his father has acceded to the highest office in the country, Ivanka Trump, the more exposed children of the american president, is regularly the target of criticism or of ridicule to which she now appears to be accustomed to. Particularly influential in the team, which was founded by Donald Trump after his election, Ivanka Trump, that some find a little too bulky, fully embraces his duties of advisor to his fatherto the point of eclipsing his mother-in-law, Melania Trump.

Overexposure which has its good but mostly its bad sides… After you posted a snapshot on her Twitter page, légendé “The Force is strong in my family“on which she appears alongside her husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella and Joseph, and Theodore, disguised for the occasion as a Stormtrooper, in reference to Star Wars, Ivanka Trump received a comment scathing of a famous actor of the legendary saga. “You have misspelled ‘Fraud’“replied Mark Hamill, the interpreter of Luke Skywalker. If the daughter of the u.s. president has not responded to the tackle of the actor, it would seem that some people have feasted on this output is unexpected. “I could not more love Mark Hamill after this tweet“, “I think that is my tweet favorite the Story“, could be read in the comments.

