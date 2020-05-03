PHOTO Jazz (JLC Family) close to the ex-best friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods : users hallucinate

This is a new one that does not cease buzzer on the canvas ! Jazz (JLC Family) has proven to be extremely close to an ex-member of the clan Kardashian : Jordyn Woods !

There was a time when Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable. Best friends for several yearsthe two women moved never one without the other, to the point to live both under the same roof. But a surprising new set the fire to the powder in the course of the year 2019 : Jordyn Woods has embraced Tristan Thompson, that is none other than the brother-in-law Kyliethe spouse of Khloé Kardashian. The youngest of Krys and Cathlyn Jenner had no other choice than to break his bonds of friendship with those she considered as her sister. However, if the family Kardashian seems to have forgiven the father of True Thompson, it still looks just as furious against the daughter of Elizabeth Woods. But the question has the air of having found a new ally through a French star of the social networks : Jazz Correia (JLC Family).

Jazz, new BFF of Jordyn Woods ?

The JLC Family is full of surprise. After Jazz was announced the next cast of Dancing with the Stars, a new publication Instagram has not failed to surprise a majority of internet users. This is several shots of the bride Laurent Correia alongside Jordyn Woods, the ex-best friend Kylie Jenner. Currently on holiday in the company of his mother and his sister in Dubaithe us bomb was the meeting of the French family, which has not hesitated to share some photo in her company on its networks. Moments that seem to surprise the Canvas “Attention laughing more !“, “I am shocked“, “Tell me that I dream“, “You became someone Jazz !, “Jordyn she’s gone from Kylie Jenner to Jazz, that is still a hell of a difference” or “Someone explains to me what Jordyn Woods with Jazz ?????” appear among the thousands of comments on Twitter and Instagram. One thing is for sure, Jordyn seems to have found a new clan that bind !

Jordyn she’s gone from Kylie Jenner to jazz, it’s still a hell of a difference 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pxsMPwugqE — Sophia (@kingsophizz) March 16, 2020

Jordyn woods has done a real brainwashing when mm go kylie has jazz really need to be stamped — Ciscoooo (@mishaadd) March 16, 2020

Good if not askip sisika date jordyn ? Somebody can explain me please. in addition it has become the bff of jazz — Chach (@DeeepFlooow) March 17, 2020

Jordyn she is a serious trainer with cheesy Jazz and Laurent ? Eyego to the arts the unfollow. pic.twitter.com/Dbft0nJd1P — Drama Girl Level 7 (@Janijuana) March 16, 2020

oh putin kind your jordyn woods she spends 𝓚𝔂𝓵𝓲𝓮 𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓻 Jazz 😭😭😭 who tell him that it is one of the girls the least love of france. pic.twitter.com/L1da6E5mck — 𝚌𝚑𝚊🐝🇧🇯 (@charlendns) March 16, 2020