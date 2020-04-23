PHOTO Jennifer Lopez : at age 50, she dares to the maxi neckline for Earth day

On Wednesday 22 April, it was the day of the Earth. On this occasion, many celebrities have paid tribute to the planet on social networks. Jennifer Lopez has participated in the initiative by opting for a snapshot, very sexy.

Jennifer Lopez has absolutely nothing to envy to the younger generation and it never ceases to prove it. Last February, it ignited the mid-time of the Super Bowl with a spectacular show. The singer of 50 years has ignited the stage with another artist from South America, Shakira. And if the latter has marked the spirits with a funny grimace, the interpreter of Jenny from the block has dazzled audiences around the world with a staging millimétrée. His daughter Emme, aged 12 years, came to join to interpret a mash-up of his tube Let’s get loud and the title Born in the USA. In a surprise appearance that has made its small effect as the sexy outfits with sequins brought by the future wife of Alex Rodriguez. Outraged by the dancing lascivious of the two artists, some had not hesitated to launch a petition to express their discontent.

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Mother Nature with a dump sexy

Protests which do not reach the singer and actress, quite the contrary. Very comfortable in his skin and sharpened like never beforeJennifer Lopez never misses a chance to expose to the world her gorgeous body. In a bikini, rikiki and string on the set of The Hustlers or in a swimsuit on the social networks, the artist who has blown his 50th candle last July reveals always sexy. This Thursday, April 23,, it is for a particular event as the mom of Emme and Max has published a new picture sensual on his account Instagram. ” Mother Nature… Be aware of how you treat them. Love it and you will preserve it for ever “, she wrote in the caption of a photo on which she poses in a swimsuit with very high-cut.

An image that has surely helped to pass on his message for the world day of the Earth. Amazed by the beauty of Jennifer Lopez, the internet users have wanted to thank their Mother Nature. “An incredible woman “, “You are so beautiful “, “JLo is the eighth wonder of the world “, “Breathtaking “, “A queen “one can read in the comments. With so many beautiful thoughts, its environment is peaceful.