PHOTO Jennifer Lopez : her latest selfie has scared his fans, the reason is surprising

Jennifer Lopez posted on Instagram pictures of her in a gym. Until then, nothing abnormal. However, a detail of the snapshot has caught the eye of its many subscribers and caused their anxiety.

50 years ago – it was celebrated in July 2019 -, Jennifer Lopez has the air of having twenty less. The singer, mother of two childrenis sublimissime. His secret ? Intense exercise and strength training, with or without her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. To be on the top, the interpreter Jenny from the block spends most of his time to sweat blood and water to keep her gorgeous body. Moments that she shared regularly on the social networks. Dancing, preparing shows, lifting weights, cardio, Jennifer Lopez doesn’t leave the slightest muscle in his body to take a little rest. Nature makes him also very well. But on one of the last shots posted by the American on Instagram, fans have spotted a detail that was not at all pleased. Worse, this disturbing factor has raised a very strong concern home.

A mysterious man

In taking the pose in front of the mirror of what appears to be his gym personal, Jennifer Lopez, in a sport outfit, you could see his abs well drawn. Unfortunately, they have not eclipsed the mysterious presence as keen observers have noticed on the picture. A closer look, the head of a man appears just above the right shoulder of the mother to Emme and Max. The protagonist seems to have a hand placed over the mouth to prevent speaking. Speculations are went good train in the comments of this selfie. The least suspicious, they tried to calm the more timid, claiming that the man in question was probably a friend of the star, wearing a mask in times of health crisis, during a single session of sport. The version that they greatly prefer to believe, despite the silence, supported Jennifer Lopez on the subject…