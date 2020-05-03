PHOTO Kendall Jenner : a photo of her little girl is melting the internet

From the top of its 24 years old, Kendall Jenner scrolls for the biggest fashion designers. Therefore, it’s difficult to imagine the woman she became as a little girl. It’s just as well, Kylie Jenner has made the job easier !

It is an empire that the Kardashian-Jenner have managed to build over the years. Today, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are on the roof of the world. They accumulate millions of subscribers on social networks and a fortune as huge as the buttocks, which have made them famous. This jackpot is funded in part by their reality tv, The incredible family Kardashian, but also by the companies they have for the most part created. But if there is one that is much more discreet than the others, it is Kendall Jenner.

Mini-Kendall

At 24 years of age, it is far from everything that her sisters represent. She scrolls for the biggest fashion designers for years, don’t particularly like to spread its stories of love in the eyes of the world, and advocates for a little more than his frangines the art of discretion. This did not prevent him to agree very well with his sisters. But the reunion are rare, Kylie being sought the four corners of the world for his career of modeling. Then when the lack is felt, the family is there to know.

And this was the case on Tuesday 14 January. Kendall Jenner was missing especially to Kylie who is not embarrassed to go out a photo record of its older sister on Instagram. We can see the face of the top in his younger years, smile XXL to showcase a hole formed by a missing tooth. The cliché has experienced quite a success with the fans who never failed to compliment the young woman. A little bit as usual…