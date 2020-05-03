PHOTO Kendall Jenner : jumped out of bed, she reveals her dream body in a g-string very high-cut

Kendall Jenner is a big fan of Instagram, where she posts régulièmement shots of herself. This Friday, 10 January, its subscribers have the right to photograph very sexy…

In these frigid temperatures early in the month of January, the users of Instagram are turning up the heat as they can. And they can say thank-you to Kendall Jenner ! Followed by more 121 million peoplethe big sister of Kylie routinely provides shots very sensual. When she does not pose nude for the needs of her modeling career, the beautiful brunette doesn’t hesitate to reveal in light clothing. This is what she has done this Friday 10 Januaryby taking the jump of the bed. Wearing a simple t-shirt and a thong Calvin Klein very high-cut, the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has once again put forward his dream silhouette. A shot that has not left anyone of marbleand , according to the many comments that have flourished in its publication. “If only I could have this body “, “I would be able to kill to have this figure” , ” this is what I would like to see when I look in the mirror “, can you read there.

Kendall Jenner considered too skinny by some of her fans

But if many of the viewers were won over by this film, others, on the contrary, violently criticized the star of 24 years. The reason for this ? They believe that the model of the houses of Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger or even Givenchy has a body much too thin. ” You look better with clothes… Sorry, but you’re much too skinny “, wrote one internet user. Fortunately, the former girlfriend of Ben Simmons has been able to count on many supporters, who have not hesitated to defend it. This is the case of one of his fans, who said : “It is a model, she must have a slim body for this to look good on the plates. Stop the body shaming ! ” A comment that will warm the heart of the beautiful brunette, who has absolutely no shame in his body.