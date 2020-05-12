PHOTO Kendall Jenner shows her ass, comment for Khloé Kardashian shocks the Canvas

Khloé Kardashian shocked the internet users by commenting on a picture of her sister Kendall Jenner, who shows his buttocks. What was supposed to be a compliment is akin to many people in a note deemed to be ” incestuous “.

The Kardashian sisters are very comfortable with their body. To be naked is not a problem for Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. But the habits of the daughters of Kris Jenner can sometimes shock. And this is what happened when the model of the family has published on Instagram a new picture sexy. As Halloween approaches, Kendall Jenner remembered the costume she wore last year.

Not at all scary, the beautiful brunette was disguised as the angel. Body-very transparent and with a pair of wings on the back, she showed no modesty her perfect butt. But the photo posted by the mannequin a lot of talk. Due to Khloé Kardashian and his comment which was considered by many a little disgusting. “This is not normal as I find you perfect at this point “wrote big sister Kendall.

When Khloé Kardashian drooling in front of the buttocks of his sister

She concluded her sentence by “That tush “a very familiar saying : “Those buttocks ! “. And to make matters worse, it all ends by several smileys that drool. It was not necessary any more for the Canvas to respond. In response to the comment from Khloé Kardashian, several readers have expressed their disgust. “It’s your sister you’re talking about “launches one of them, followed by another : “What a strange thing to say to her sister “. Many subscribers of Kendall Jenner are not tender with the compliment, Khloé, that is for a anonymous “so weird and incestuous “.