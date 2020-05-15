PHOTO Khloé Kardashian pregnant again ? It makes things clear with a rant

For many weeks, crazy rumors have been flying about Khloé Karashian and her second pregnancy. The debate has taken such a proportion that the star has had to give his version of the facts and silencing the rumor once and for all on his Twitter account.

Khloé Kardashian has had enough of talking of his private life and his willingness or not to become a mom a second time. A first-time mother of a little girl called True Thompson, a crazy rumor about a future pregnancy of the star to swell for several weeks. It all started when the sister of Kim Kardashian has revealed that she decided to have a second child in an episode of the show The incredible family Kardashian. She confided, then be prepared to receive a sperm donation from the father of her first daughter, Tristan Thomson. After this episode, a source close to the family told the magazine People :” Being a mother is even more valuable than what she imagined. She loves it. She wants absolutely that True have a little brother or a little sister. Tristan seems to be on the same wavelength and would like the same thing for their little girl “. Since then, the rumours went good train, until today where Khloé Kardashian has wished to put the points on i.

Khloé Kardashian can do no more

In effect, the young woman has written a series of tweets where she confided about his annoyance deep about her future pregnancy. ” I’m not much on the social networks lately AND it is one of the main reasons why I pull away. People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. I have seen so many articles and tweets to be offensive and disgusting on months because of a RUMOR. And if it was true… it is MY LIFE, NOT YOURS “. A few minutes later, it reiterated its discontent :” I think these people should focus on their own lives and families, they put energy into improving this scary world in which we currently live, and try to project positivity, rather than the wickedness “. Now that that is said…

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people sweat they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020