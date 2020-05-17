PHOTO Kim Kardashian : a new picture of Psalm divides web users

The Internet is ruthless. Kim Kardashian has published on social networks a picture of her baby, Psalm. If the mom and more internet users become soft before the boil angel of the infant, others criticize the baby…

Psalm, the fourth child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has only two monthsbut it must already undergo the reviews on the social networks. The little boy, born to a surrogate mother on may 10, 2019 had unveiled her face on the web the following month. Asleep, Psalm had softened his mom, who showed for the first time the boil angel of his son to his fans. A month later, Kim Kardashian is still gaga for Psalm. In the evening of Wednesday, July 10, she has published on the social networks a new photo of her baby.

For his two-month, Psalm West poses with the eyes opened and shows a little smile, too cute. “I mean, my baby’s Psalm is so cute ! “launches Kim Kardashian. If many people are of the opinion, the mother of 38-year-old has also had to deal with many negative comments. If on Instagram, some do not hesitate to make comparisons hazardous, it is even worse on Twitter, where anonymous publish in response photos that are not very flattering…

A user writes : “He is really cute but it reminds me of Baby Grinch “. For another, Psalm resembles Franklinthe famous turtle heroine of a cartoon. These tweets negative are each time accompanied by an image of the character who is supposed to look at the little boy. Fortunately, there are also all those who praise the beauty of the Psalm, like this user who has made a montage of the baby and its brothers and sisters and who writes : “Kim and Kanye are the best for making babies perfect ! “