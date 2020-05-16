PHOTO Kim Kardashian is burned by the internet by sharing a photo of her daughter

The mother of four children, Kim Kardashian is often made to set fire when she shared a snapshot of these latter, which may be deemed inappropriate by some users. The last in date ? A photo of the star and of his eldest daughter, North, 6 years old, wearing large hoop earrings…

Like mother, like daughter… At just six years old, the little daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has everything a fashionista ! Outfits, designer luxury bags, jewelry… North West already has a wardrobe filled ! On Instagram, Kim Kardashian admitted recently :” My Northie is the fashionista’s ultimate ! She actually shops with me and takes what she likes (…) She is having fun and I am so happy that it is as expressive “.

If North West has already an it-girl, some of her looks annoy internet users. To start with, the make-up ! In effect, the big sister of Kylie Jenner do not hesitate to lend her lipstick to her eldestthat was visible already with lips purple recently. Today, Kim Kardashian is again strongly criticised after unveiling a shot where you can see the small North wear… big hoop earrings !

“It doesn’t look like a little girl”

If the star of the 147 million subscribers on Instagram was happy to share a snapshot with her” best friend “the fans of the clan Kardashian have strongly criticized. ” Why does she creole ? It does not look like a little girl “;” Let there be a child ! Do not bring more old than it is ! It is a child only once ! “; or :” I know that you want your children to have style… But she is too small to bear so great creole ! This will affect the hole of his piercing in the future “one can read in the comments. The wife of Kanye West has so far not responded to these allegations.