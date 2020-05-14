PHOTO. Kim Kardashian pays homage to her father who died 16…

By
Kim Lee
-
0
8


16 years after the death of her father, Robert Kardashian, Kim paid tribute to him on Instagram.

September 30, 2003, the family Kardashian has lost a loved one. Robert Kardashian died of cancer of the esophagus at the age of 59 years. He has left behind his ex-wife, Kris Jenner, but also her four children : Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian. 16 years after his death, the wife of Kanye West has had a tender thought for her missing father. “I miss you dad. I can’t believe that today, it’s been 16 years since you went to Heaven”, she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a snapshot on which she is very young and tenderly kisses his dad.

In the comments, her sister Khloé responded : “This photo is so beautiful. I miss all the days”. The latter had confided in July of last year to People that she spoke to him “every night” with his daughter, True. “You pray, you talk to him, I believe in it very strong”had she explained. She has also published a photo on the social network where she is in the arms of his father.

Prominent lawyer, Robert Kardashian came out of the shadows when he defended publicly his friend, the athlete and actor O. J. Simpson, whom he had met on a tennis court. The player of american football professional was accused of killing his ex-wife in 1994. He was eventually acquitted in 1995.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news

Related Post:  Bumblebee the movie : Hailee Steinfeld reveals a first photo of the shooting (PHOTO)

2/7 –
Kim Kardashian does not have lupus, c?is an important point about the health of the star of the reality tv. In the episode of the last week, a test revealed to Kim that?she had lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Kim had contacted Dr. Daniel Wallace, because his joints were swollen, she had headache, and generalized fatigue, but it s?not expecting to receive such news. In the?episode this week you learn that?it s?was?a false-positive. A l?announcement of the first result Kim has contacted Dr. Ami Ben-Artzi for an ultrasound to clarify her situation. “So, today, I have an ultrasound on all my joint to see what happens. I had never really felt this kind of pain physically” “The results of my blood tests are so scary, but those ultrasounds are really going to determine what is going on with me.”. Fortunately, the ultrasound showed that the test Kim was a false positive. Following the?éxamen of Dr. Ben Artzi , Dr. Wallace told him that?it n?not have lupus or rheumatoid arthritis: “You are probably suffering of?psoriatic arthritis because the psoriasis comes and goes and it n?there was nothing more for the moment. Kim was very relieved d?learn she did not suffer as psoriatic arthritis: The pain comes and goes from time to time, but I can manage it and it’s not going to stop me”. BACKGRID DOES NOT CLAIM ANY COPYRIGHT GOLD LICENSE IN THE ATTACHED MATERIAL. ANY DOWNLOADING FEES CHARGED BY BACKGRID ARE FOR BACKGRID’S SERVICES ONLY, AND DO NOT, NOR ARE THEY INTENDED TO, CONVEY TO THE USER ANY COPYRIGHT GOLD LICENSE IN THE MATERIAL. BY PUBLISHING THIS MATERIAL , THE USER EXPRESSLY AGREES TO INDEMNIFY AND TO HOLD BACKGRID HARMLESS FROM ANY CLAIMS, DEMANDS, OR CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED IN ANY WAY WITH USER’S PUBLICATION OF THE MATERIAL

Related Post:  his father is a serious shame... and we understand !

Related Post:  VIDEO. Rose McGowan gets confused with Alyssa Milano on Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here