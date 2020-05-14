PHOTO. Kim Kardashian pays homage to her father who died 16…

16 years after the death of her father, Robert Kardashian, Kim paid tribute to him on Instagram.
September 30, 2003, the family Kardashian has lost a loved one. Robert Kardashian died of cancer of the esophagus at the age of 59 years. He has left behind his ex-wife, Kris Jenner, but also her four children : Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian. 16 years after his death, the wife of Kanye West has had a tender thought for her missing father. “I miss you dad. I can’t believe that today, it’s been 16 years since you went to Heaven”, she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a snapshot on which she is very young and tenderly kisses his dad.
In the comments, her sister Khloé responded : “This photo is so beautiful. I miss all the days”. The latter had confided in July of last year to People that she spoke to him “every night” with his daughter, True. “You pray, you talk to him, I believe in it very strong”had she explained. She has also published a photo on the social network where she is in the arms of his father.
Prominent lawyer, Robert Kardashian came out of the shadows when he defended publicly his friend, the athlete and actor O. J. Simpson, whom he had met on a tennis court. The player of american football professional was accused of killing his ex-wife in 1994. He was eventually acquitted in 1995.
Kim Kardashian does not have lupus, c?is an important point about the health of the star of the reality tv. In the episode of the last week, a test revealed to Kim that?she had lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Kim had contacted Dr. Daniel Wallace, because his joints were swollen, she had headache, and generalized fatigue, but it s?not expecting to receive such news. In the?episode this week you learn that?it s?was?a false-positive. A l?announcement of the first result Kim has contacted Dr. Ami Ben-Artzi for an ultrasound to clarify her situation. "So, today, I have an ultrasound on all my joint to see what happens. I had never really felt this kind of pain physically" "The results of my blood tests are so scary, but those ultrasounds are really going to determine what is going on with me.". Fortunately, the ultrasound showed that the test Kim was a false positive. Following the?éxamen of Dr. Ben Artzi , Dr. Wallace told him that?it n?not have lupus or rheumatoid arthritis: "You are probably suffering of?psoriatic arthritis because the psoriasis comes and goes and it n?there was nothing more for the moment. Kim was very relieved d?learn she did not suffer as psoriatic arthritis: The pain comes and goes from time to time, but I can manage it and it's not going to stop me".
Kourtney Kardashian is in tears and she no longer wants to go to his birthday party after a fight epic with its s?ur Kim. At the age of 40, the founder of Poosh and the mother of three children is facing an existential crisis because it no?has not yet found his outfit d?anniversary. During a fitting home, she has invited Kim in the hope that it gives him fashion tips and an "honest opinion" on his wardrobe for the evening's d?anniversary. "Nothing to me is obvious. Nothing is special," said Kim yawning on a chair. "I really like it," said Kourtney in a sparkly dress, "Absolutely not, you're not a peacock." replied Kim . A scathing criticism, but Kourtney the makes him well when Kim l?call in FaceTime when d?a fitting with Thierry Mugler for the Met Gala. Kourtney: "C?is a essage for Halloween? "embarrassed Kim replied:" She does not understand. ". Later Kourtney contact?team Mugler for an outfit, Kim l?learns, furious, she complains to her mother Kris : "she gave me a copy! ", Kourtney " I just feel overwhelmed by my birthday, and all the rest, I don't feel myself and I?I want to party, I just want to leave and be alone. ". Of course the sisters are reconciled at the end of the?episode and Kourtney borrows its bound to?birthday to her sister Kim.
Exclusive – Kim Kardashian wearing a black leather pants and a too top with strolls in the streets of Los Angeles, on September 24, 2019
Kim Kardashian went to attend with her children St West, North-West and Chicago-West to the Sunday mass with her husband Kanye West in New York, September 29, 2019 Please blur the face of l?child before publication
Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West at the exit of their hotel with their children S. West, North-West and Chicago-West to New York, on September 29, 2019 Please blur the face of l?child before publication
Exclusive – Kim Kardashian and her sister K. Kardashian went to do primp at the medical center Cryohealthcare in Los Angeles. K. door nail XXL and a mini bag of Hermès. September 30, 2019