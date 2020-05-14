PHOTO. Kim Kardashian pays homage to her father who died 16…

16 years after the death of her father, Robert Kardashian, Kim paid tribute to him on Instagram.

September 30, 2003, the family Kardashian has lost a loved one. Robert Kardashian died of cancer of the esophagus at the age of 59 years. He has left behind his ex-wife, Kris Jenner, but also her four children : Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian. 16 years after his death, the wife of Kanye West has had a tender thought for her missing father. “I miss you dad. I can’t believe that today, it’s been 16 years since you went to Heaven”, she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a snapshot on which she is very young and tenderly kisses his dad.

In the comments, her sister Khloé responded : “This photo is so beautiful. I miss all the days”. The latter had confided in July of last year to People that she spoke to him “every night” with his daughter, True. “You pray, you talk to him, I believe in it very strong”had she explained. She has also published a photo on the social network where she is in the arms of his father.

Prominent lawyer, Robert Kardashian came out of the shadows when he defended publicly his friend, the athlete and actor O. J. Simpson, whom he had met on a tennis court. The player of american football professional was accused of killing his ex-wife in 1994. He was eventually acquitted in 1995.

