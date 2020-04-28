PHOTO Kim Kardashian : this image does not pass at all from the people who clashent

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian has shared a photo memory that is not passed to people, just after the publication of a record that revives the war between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

The war started up again. Friday 20 march, a record dating back to 2016 has been published and has reignited the war between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Remember, four years ago, the rapper was leaving the title Famous, in which he claimed in particular that have made the singer famous. “ I made that bitch famous “, sang it in particular, referring to their feud dating back to seven years ago in the MTV Music Awards. The words which she was immediately eager to denounce.

Kim Kardashian – wife of Kanye West had then shared a video of a call between the rapper and the singer, in which he demanded from him his approval for the title that she gave him. But the entirety of the recording, published on social networks, reveals a different reality. Taylor Swift asks to Kanye West not to make proof of “ wickedness “ in his regard, and says that she prefers to think before giving his agreement. Another problem is that the words that have been exposed are not the ones that he raps in the final title.

Kim Kardashian clashée by users

The publication of this registration has made Kanye West the laughing stock of Twitter, including the hashtag #KanyeWestisoverparty. And Kim Kardashian has also made the costs of the hatred of the internet users. On Instagram, she shared a photo memory of it (where it is unrecognizable). “ 90’s throwback “, she wrote in the caption – understanding “ remember the 90’s “. And far to soften the Canvas, her photo has been widely clashed. “ I don’t want to be nasty, but you chose the wrong time to talk about memories “commented one user, while another has ironisé : “ And why not a memory 2016 ? “.

“ You should be embarrassed and be ashamed of you “, “ Is it that you think that manipulating evidence is well ? Is it that you think that decrease a woman simply because she disagrees with your husband is well ? “, “ You must apologize “, “ Liar “, can-have, in particular, read the comments, between many hashtags #Kimisoverparty, #UnfollowKimKardashian or #TaylorSwifttoldthetruth. They have chosen their camp.