PHOTO Kim Kardashian : True, Chicago and Stormi… She reveals a trio of dream on Instagram !

Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated his birthday, on Wednesday 22 January. The new images released show the girl and her cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster… And they are to die for !

It is the season of birthdays in the Kardashian ! The youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Chicago has had two years Wednesday 22 January. Last year the party was organized on the theme of Alice in wonderland and it was beautiful. This time, the anniversary revolves around the character of Minnie. And for this occasion, no detail has been forgotten : the tasty dishes were in the same theme : cereal bars in the shape of mouse ears topped with icing and pink cupcakes decorated sublimated nodes roses and pictures of Minnie and even a room-mounted three-storey decorated with the face and the body of Minnie. Nothing is too good for the third of the clan Kardashian-West.

A striking resemblance !

For the occasion, his mother and his famous aunt Kylie Kenner and Khloé Kardashian have, of course, posted pictures of the event on Instagram. And it is much too cute ! But it is a new and recent photo that just today we put the balm to the heart. We see Chicago West surrounded by her cousins True thompson and Stormi Webser and they form a trio chewable ! All three of them have the face painted to look like the little mouse from Disney and they are on the head of ears of Minnie. Kim Kardashian has posted this photo, writing :” My baby Minnie Mouse “. And the comments tenderized of his fans did not expect : “she is adorable “ “they are too cute, “” They are too pretty “. But it is the likeness of the three cousins, which was especially the reaction of the users : “I’m the only one to think that they all resemble each other a lot ? “” It is so cute how much they look alike “, ” It looks like they are the same child “. The three girls agree very well, as we see regularly on social networks for the cousins to have fun together. A great family that means well : it changes with the Kardashian and it is a pleasure to see !