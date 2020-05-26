PHOTO Kim Kardashian unveils a snapshot unreleased of his Holy son alongside her cousin Penelope

Kim Kardashian is to the angels. As usual, the star took advantage of social networks to share their emotions. Very close to her community, the mother of this family shared a snapshot unreleased of his son St West, alongside her cousin Penelope.

Quarrels between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian obviously did not affect their children. In the month of march last, fans of the show The Incredible Family Kardashian have been, for the most part, shocked to witness the brawl between the former girlfriend of Scott Disick and the wife of Kanye West. The reason for this ? Kourtney did not like that her younger allows him to say that it was more large-thing for get involved in reality tv. And the whole scene took place in front of the cameras. This is a sequence that will go down in the annals given the buzz it has created on social networks. Now reconciled, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian seem to have welded even stronger ties than before. To the point that their children spend have a wonderful time together.

Saint and Penelope pose together

Now that peace has been made, Kim Kardashian and her big sister spend a good time together. On Instagram, the ex-wife of Kris Humphries has shared a snapshot of a new niece Penelope Disick-Kardashian, the fruit of the relationship between Kourtney and Scott Disick , and his son St. West, lying side by side, all smiles, in what seems to be a bed. A moving photo very widely commented upon. Also, some users have not failed to emphasize the huge resemblance between the Saint and the North, her older sister. ” I thought that this was Penelope, and North ! “,” What is the resemblance between the Saint and her big sister ! “, a-t-we could read in the comments. This is a pleasure to see !