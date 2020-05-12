PHOTO Kris Jenner : Kim Kardashian offers her a gift upsetting to 64 years of age,

Kris Jenner is a woman of head and business. But it is also a bit sentimental. Also the gift offered by his daughters for his 64th birthday, as surprising as it is touching, has moved the momager to tears.

“Today, we celebrate my mother. Any person who knows, knows at what point it is sentimental.” It is with these words that Kim Kardashian, in a post to Instagram extremely emotional, told the 64th birthday of the mom of the 5 K’s the most known in the world. Surrounded by her girls, and a few friends picked the sexagenarian on the pulse of Kim has made a small return to the past… which has literally melted in tears, as evidenced by the video posted by the mom of Psalm, Chicago, West, and Saint.

Street nostalgia

The birthday breakfast was held in a very symbolic place, loaded with memories for the Kardashian : the home where Kourtney, Kim and Khloé have grown up : “All of our childhood memories come from here. Especially those that concern our father. It is there that each child Kardashian is born and this house has made us what we are. At that time we had an old wallpaper ridiculously ugly, I re-decorated the kitchen at the same. We had lunch at the house as if nothing had changed and we cried all the time“told the wife of Kanye West.

The younger sister of Kourtney did not stop in so good way, determined to live with his mom an exceptional day the brown eyes of the cat also had rented all makes and models of cars of his parents. They were waiting for the family parked in front of the house. The future lawyer had the same reproduced identically license plates for a perfect illusion. “We drove to the house in these cars and relived our childhood ! It was the most beautiful day of my life“concluded Kim Kardashian so proud to have been able to hide her mother and to her sisters surprise during long weeks. “It was a day unique, and full of nostalgia. I am sure to have felt on our side the presence of my fatherI managed not to cry at the table while I have not stopped while I attelais to this project. I finished the crack in the bathroom of my childhood, once the door was closed behind me“. A day that Kris is not likely to forget anytime soon.