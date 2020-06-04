PHOTO – Kylie Jenner displays a dizzying neckline on the cover of Playboy

The new issue of Playboy promises to be hot. Last week, Kylie Jenner was revealed on his account Instagram have made with his companion the rapper Travis Scott a photo shoot for the famous magazine. A first image, which had already announced the color since the young woman is revealed in the most simple device. Yesterday, it was Playboy who has published on his account Instagram the cover of the next issue, where we discovered the youngest billionaire in the world in red lingerie, a hand delicately placed on her dizzying cleavage.

On another photo, the mother of Stormi is lying on a sheet, only covered with a curtain with transparent. Pictures made by Sasha Samsonova, a photographer of Ukrainian origin, which immortalizes very regularly with the members of the clan Kardashian/Jenner.

But if Kylie Jenner has agreed to pose for Playboy, it’s only because his companion was convinced. In an interview published on the website of the magazine, the little sister of Kim Kardashian confides to Travis Scott that she would never have imagined to pose for the magazine founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner : “When you told me that you would be behind this coverage, you would manage the creation and would control it the images, I thought that all would be well, because I have confidence in you and your vision.“A beautiful statement to the father of her daughter.

Photo credits : Agence / Bestimage