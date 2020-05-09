PHOTO Kylie Jenner : her best friend shows too MUCH in a transparent dress

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou have even made the mercury to rise on Instagram. The two young women have almost all shown their anatomy on a photo souvenir of their vacation in the Bahamas.

For several days, Kylie Jenner shows to be particularly generous with his fans. On the 28th of February last, the youngest billionaire in the history flew in aboard a private jet in the direction of the Bahamas. The opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation with her daughter Stormi. And the least we can say is that its 164 million subscribers on Instagram by taking a daily eyeful. After they have offered a plunging view down her neckline XXLthe little sister of Kim Kardashian has raised the temperature by showing in a thong with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kylie Jenner and her BFF naked under dresses transparent

More commonly referred to as” Stassie “Anastasia Karanikolaou is just as sexy as her famous BFF and never misses an opportunity to reveal its advantageous forms. Wednesday 4 march, the two friends have made to explode the counter of likes on Instagram by taking the pose completely naked under dresses transparent. If Kylie Jenner, who appears from the front, took care to hide his chest and his crotch with his hands, Stassie, it has clearly mounted much too. Back, Stassie shows off proudly its posterior marked by a trace of tanning. There is no need to say, vacation photos of Kylie Jenner are the best remedy to fight against the cold.