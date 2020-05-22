PHOTO Kylie Jenner in a thong with her best friend, viewers see double

Kylie Jenner has played the card of the sexy 29 February on Instagram, taking the pose with her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou. This time, the two friends posing in a swimsuit thong, very very high-cut.

If Kylie Jenner is known worldwide for its cosmetics brand of the same name, it is also used for its plastic, as it reveals very regularly on the social networks. Either her ass big, or her chest very often low-cut, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian never hesitates to reveal her alluring forms on the Canvas, or even sometimes to know a few disappointments in the matter of dress. No one has forgotten the dress that she wore last February 9 on the occasion of the ceremony of the Oscars, in which it was totally crampedand that caused her to sit !

“Saturday is for girlfriends”

On the 29th of February, so it is a lot less dressed than the sister of Kendall Jenner has appeared on Instagram. And for cause, it is simply in a string bikini black the mother of Stormi took pose on Instagram, accompanied by her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, who was wearing the same bikini, but in neon green. “On Saturday, it is for the girlfriends” has légendé Kylie Jenner in these three photos, while users have not hidden their love in the comments. “You are so cool”, “Too beautiful”, “Very appetizing” have written fans of the young motherwhile others have simply asked many émojis hearts and flames. Of the comments that the star did not respond, because it certainly needs to be busy to pamper the little Stormi with Travis Scott, with which it is again as a couple after three months of break !