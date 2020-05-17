PHOTO Kylie Jenner multiplies the poses in string bikini in the swimming pool of his new home

It is at the edge of the pool to its fabulous new home, this 28 April, Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister of the clan Jenner-Kardashian is unveiled to the delight of his… 172 million subscribers in Instagram.

As soon as we talk about numbers when talking about Kylie Jenner we are seized by dizziness. At just 22 years old the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner is the head of a real financial empire that makes her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world according to the Forbes. Followed by 172 million followers, she buries Jennifer Aniston and its 33 million subscribers but also her older sister Kim Kardashian yet high of 167 million subscribers. We can add to this that, despite his young age, Kylie is already a mom to the adorable Stormi born of her love with singer Travis Scott. At the age of 22, the young influenceuse has nothing more to prove even if it is regularly under fire. Recently photos where she appeared without make-up have controversy, users ruthless judging severely the appearance of the one who is usually qualified bomb.

Kylie Jenner at the edge of the grand swimming pool

But since a few days, Kylie has reset the clocks to the hour and puts everyone of agreement. Happy owner ofa new home in the trendy area of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles that cost him more than $ 36 million, the beautiful brunette multiplies the glamorous pictures in his living room, his room or his beautiful garden. This April 28, it is on the edge, and in its sumptuous pool the brunette spicy has posed in a bikini XXS. Plunging neckline, buttocks, voluptuous, small of the back and vertiginous, Kylie no expense has been spared to subscribers who have come to feel a light gust of hot. ” Goddess“, “My god you’re beautiful“,” I cry“, “What perfection“, “You are my reason to live, my beauty“could you read one of the few 64 000 comments ! One thing is for sure, with the addition of 1400 square meters that make up the remains – has 7 rooms and two bathrooms – the beautiful will not fail to ideas of staging. This ensures its fans many, very many pictures sexy in the coming weeks.