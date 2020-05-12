PHOTO Kylie Jenner transformed : the new look that set fire to the Canvas

Kylie Jenner has said goodbye to its traditional mane of black, and opted for a new color. A change that has a lot longer to its millions of subscribers on Instagram !

It seems that Kylie Jenner has wanted to forget his big problem to dress at the last Oscars ! All stuck in a dress signed by Ralph and Russo, the mother of Stormi could not sit down for the evening. Obliged to remain standing, Kylie Jenner was downright joke on Instagram. A slight fashion faux-pas for that which, usually, is always at the forefront of fashion. Then, to move on to something else, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian has unveiled its all-new look on Instagram. This time, Kylie Jenner has ditched her long mane of black, for a cascade of hair color hazelnut, slightly wavy.

More than 7 million likes

Of course, this new haircut must certainly be a wig, since the sister of Kendall Jenner is accustomed colors of any kind. No one has forgotten her purple hair at the MET Gala in 2019or its endless wigs YELLOW, or sometimes green, pink, or even red. If the brown is the color that goes best with Kylie Jennerhis hair is hazel, however, seem to have enjoyed it to its subscribers on Instagram. Not even ten hours of presence on the social network, more than 7 million people (that is to say, the population of Philadelphia) have “liked” this image. And the comments are just as laudatory. That this is the “beauty guru” James Charles to the american singer Danielle Cohn, all have been subjugated by the new look of Kylie Jenner. We are waiting for the next change capillary with impatience !