PHOTO. Lady Gaga speaks about her childhood with emotion : “I …

Through a long letter addressed to his audience, Lady Gaga unveils another facet of itself : that of his childhood, to the time when she was ugly.

Lady Gaga falls the mask. If the singer of 33 years has put forward a character, eccentric and even provocative, both on stage and in her videos, she has not always been as comfortable with his appearance. In his childhood, the young woman had to make a lot of effort before accepting that its physical.

On the occasion of the launch of its brand Haus Laboratoriesavailable for pre-order on Monday, 15 July, the star chooses to entrust himself to the heart open, and reveal this facet that the public is not aware of. Through a long letter addressed to his fans on Instagramthe interpreter of Bad Romance it is bared : “When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And while I was struggling to find a sense of inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup”, she confesses.

It is ultimately thanks to her passion for cosmetics Lady Gaga managed to go beyond its complex, as she explains in this text filled with emotion : “I have come to accept the fact of having found my beauty in having the capacity to me to invent, and to transform myself. They said that I was just weird, but really, I was just born this way”, she concludes. A message was touching and full of sincerity.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news