PHOTO Léana (The Angels) poses in a bikini sexy on Instagram : users block on a detail

Posing in tiny bikini, Léana wanted to give a new shot of warm to its subscribers on Instagram. These have not been very receptive, since they have rather stuck on a retail physique of the candidate Angels.

During the confinement, and even after, Léana has inflamed Instagrambetween poses, sultry and sexy outfits. Photos that melt the subscribers, but which are routinely deleted by the main question. Illustration when the April 4, Léana unveiled his chest : subscribers have enjoyed the overall result, but the shadow then disappeared. The next day, the beautiful brunette took a pose in a swimsuitbefore suffering the same fate to its publication. Other photographs remain, however, such as when Léana reveals her ass in a dress, very figure-hugging.

“This is too much”

Tuesday, may 26, the Léana more sexy than ever before was back on Instagram. This time, the candidate of the Angels strikes a pose in a bathing suit blue really very small, highlighting its strengths charm. His great friend Astrid Nelsia tick, in turn, on the (fake) glasses worn by Léana for the occasion. But the majority of users stuck on another detail physical of the young woman : her lips. Léana has never hidden to undergo injections in the lips. The result, this time, is not to the liking of its subscribers. “Oh my god, the lips”exclaims one user. “The mouth, there is too much”laments another, among dozens of other comments, sometimes even more incisive. A last internet user, meanwhile, has preferred joked about a last detail of the photo : “The sneakers, not on the bed, we said”the rebuke there. Decidedly, when it doesn’t, it doesn’t…